Comparison of Synacor Inc. (SYNC) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Both Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor Inc. 2 0.37 N/A -0.19 0.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.41 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.06 beta indicates that Synacor Inc. is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a 2.36 beta and it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synacor Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival China Finance Online Co. Limited is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. China Finance Online Co. Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synacor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synacor Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Synacor Inc. has a 33.10% upside potential and an average price target of $1.93.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synacor Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44.1% and 10.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Synacor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year Synacor Inc. has stronger performance than China Finance Online Co. Limited

Summary

Synacor Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.