Comparison of Switch Inc. (SWCH) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

As Information Technology Services companies, Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch Inc. 12 9.40 N/A 0.08 171.77 Leidos Holdings Inc. 74 1.17 N/A 4.41 18.63

Demonstrates Switch Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Leidos Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Switch Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Switch Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Switch Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -6.14% and its consensus target price is $82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Switch Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 77.6%. Insiders held 3.1% of Switch Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Leidos Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year Switch Inc. was more bullish than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Leidos Holdings Inc. beats Switch Inc.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.