Comparison of SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 17 8.43 N/A -1.44 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.26 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SVMK Inc. has a 36.75% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24. Competitively Nuance Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 14.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SVMK Inc. seems more appealing than Nuance Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 92.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year SVMK Inc. was more bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.