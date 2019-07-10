Comparison of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 118.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.