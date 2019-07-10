Comparison of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 65.56 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 84.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.