Comparison of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

As Biotechnology companies, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.39 N/A -1.58 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 146.14 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 22.35% and its consensus target price is $163.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.