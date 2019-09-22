Comparison of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.45 N/A -3.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.94% for Sutro Biopharma Inc. with consensus price target of $16.

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.