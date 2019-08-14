Comparison of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We are comparing Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.98 N/A -1.63 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 12.54 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Omeros Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.5, with potential upside of 43.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 52.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.