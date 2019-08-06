Comparison of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.02 N/A -1.63 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Surface Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 6.46% respectively. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Motif Bio plc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.