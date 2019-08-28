Comparison of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.71 N/A 2.79 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus price target of $85, with potential upside of 52.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.