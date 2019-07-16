Comparison of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -0.11 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 126.18 N/A -2.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, BioPharmX Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.