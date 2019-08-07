Comparison of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 3.79 N/A 1.90 17.54 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 15.27 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.6. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $61.67, while its potential upside is 111.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 94.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.