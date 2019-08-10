Comparison of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.58 N/A 1.09 15.56 PVH Corp. 106 0.58 N/A 8.12 10.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and PVH Corp. PVH Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Group of Companies Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Superior Group of Companies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PVH Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Superior Group of Companies Inc. and PVH Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.01 shows that Superior Group of Companies Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Superior Group of Companies Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, PVH Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Superior Group of Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PVH Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and PVH Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67

Superior Group of Companies Inc. has a 83.49% upside potential and an average target price of $26. Competitively PVH Corp. has an average target price of $121.22, with potential upside of 62.36%. The results provided earlier shows that Superior Group of Companies Inc. appears more favorable than PVH Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares and 99.4% of PVH Corp. shares. Insiders owned 10.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of PVH Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.