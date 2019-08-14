Comparison of Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Since Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.84 N/A 1.82 7.87

In table 1 we can see Superior Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Superior Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Superior Energy Services Inc. is $7.29, with potential upside of 1,275.47%. Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 40.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance while Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 18.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.