Comparison of Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Both Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00 Matrix Service Company 20 0.36 N/A 0.02 798.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matrix Service Company’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. Its rival Matrix Service Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Superior Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Superior Energy Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Matrix Service Company 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Superior Energy Services Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,542.77%. Meanwhile, Matrix Service Company’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 10.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Superior Energy Services Inc. seems more appealing than Matrix Service Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Superior Energy Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.7% respectively. About 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Matrix Service Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Matrix Service Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.