Comparison of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.24 N/A -0.01 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.38 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Superior Drilling Products Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Superior Drilling Products Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s current beta is -0.74 and it happens to be 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. USA Compression Partners LP’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival USA Compression Partners LP is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. USA Compression Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Superior Drilling Products Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of USA Compression Partners LP is $18.6, which is potential 10.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares and 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 53.98%. Competitively, 0.6% are USA Compression Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend while USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats Superior Drilling Products Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.