Comparison of SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks Inc. 63 3.36 N/A 5.61 11.88 First Republic Bank 98 5.12 N/A 4.97 19.98

Demonstrates SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. First Republic Bank appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SunTrust Banks Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SunTrust Banks Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.2% First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks Inc.’s current beta is 1.48 and it happens to be 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First Republic Bank has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Republic Bank 0 2 1 2.33

SunTrust Banks Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 2.99%. First Republic Bank on the other hand boasts of a $105.33 consensus price target and a 10.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, First Republic Bank is looking more favorable than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of SunTrust Banks Inc. shares and 0% of First Republic Bank shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of SunTrust Banks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of First Republic Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.33% 4.83% 2.76% 9.86% -8.58% 32.04% First Republic Bank 1.03% 0.44% -3.68% 2.38% 0.63% 14.34%

For the past year SunTrust Banks Inc. was more bullish than First Republic Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors First Republic Bank beats SunTrust Banks Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.