Comparison of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.74 N/A 0.95 13.85 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.21 N/A -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -19.88%. Meanwhile, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 130.77%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. -0.97% -2.94% -8.39% -8.01% -17.49% 1.54% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25%

For the past year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has 1.54% stronger performance while Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has -32.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. beats Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.