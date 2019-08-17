Comparison of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Both Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.67 N/A 0.95 13.85 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.77 N/A 0.88 17.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is currently more affordable than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is $18, which is potential 14.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares and 60.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares. 1% are Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. -0.97% -2.94% -8.39% -8.01% -17.49% 1.54% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17%

For the past year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.