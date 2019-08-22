Comparison of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

We will be contrasting the differences between SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta Inc. 3 0.17 N/A -0.98 0.00 Conagra Brands Inc. 27 1.47 N/A 1.53 18.91

Demonstrates SunOpta Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -9.1% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

SunOpta Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Conagra Brands Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

SunOpta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Conagra Brands Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SunOpta Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$5.5 is SunOpta Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 126.34%. Competitively Conagra Brands Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.67, with potential upside of 16.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SunOpta Inc. seems more appealing than Conagra Brands Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.5% of SunOpta Inc. shares and 94.5% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares. 2.2% are SunOpta Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16%

For the past year SunOpta Inc. has -26.36% weaker performance while Conagra Brands Inc. has 35.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.