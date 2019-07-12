Comparison of Sunlands Technology Group (STG) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

As Education & Training Services companies, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group 4 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 46 0.00 N/A 1.31 38.11

Table 1 demonstrates Sunlands Technology Group and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunlands Technology Group and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 0.00% 0% -26.6% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunlands Technology Group is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hailiang Education Group Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunlands Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunlands Technology Group and Hailiang Education Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunlands Technology Group -1.02% -13.61% -43.85% -28.78% -70.68% -3.95% Hailiang Education Group Inc. -10.23% 14.29% 48.9% -21.26% -36.22% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Sunlands Technology Group.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.