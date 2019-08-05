Comparison of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

We will be comparing the differences between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 322.19% at a $3.25 average target price. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 669.70% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.