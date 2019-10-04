Comparison of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

We are comparing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 82.01M -0.64 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 89 54.35 70.42M -5.94 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,599,672,246.28% 209% -116.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 78,946,188.34% -43.4% -26.7%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.79. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 114.66% and its average price target is $189.44.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 95.9%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.