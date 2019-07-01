Comparison of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 377.10% and an $3.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 0% respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.