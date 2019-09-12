Comparison of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 109.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.