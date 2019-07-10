Comparison of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

We will be comparing the differences between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -2.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 343.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 41.9% respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 191.08% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.