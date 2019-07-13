Comparison of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.67 N/A -0.54 0.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.41 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Comstock Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Comstock Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 252.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has weaker performance than Comstock Resources Inc.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.