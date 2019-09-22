Comparison of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 31 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 260 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Demonstrates Suncor Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Suncor Energy Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Suncor Energy Inc. is presently more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Suncor Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that Suncor Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Suncor Energy Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Suncor Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Suncor Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70.25 consensus target price and a -3.46% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Suncor Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 87.9% respectively. 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Suncor Energy Inc.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.