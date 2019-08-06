Comparison of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities Inc. 122 10.16 N/A 1.52 87.15 American Campus Communities Inc. 47 6.87 N/A 0.84 55.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sun Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. American Campus Communities Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sun Communities Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sun Communities Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than American Campus Communities Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sun Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9% American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. American Campus Communities Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sun Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$117.67 is Sun Communities Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.59%. Meanwhile, American Campus Communities Inc.’s consensus target price is $51.67, while its potential upside is 12.33%. Based on the data given earlier, American Campus Communities Inc. is looking more favorable than Sun Communities Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sun Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 99.1%. Insiders owned 2% of Sun Communities Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Communities Inc. 1.12% 2.53% 7.3% 22.94% 38.23% 30.58% American Campus Communities Inc. -0.45% 0.26% -0.76% 1.21% 14.84% 12.95%

For the past year Sun Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Campus Communities Inc.

Summary

Sun Communities Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors American Campus Communities Inc.