Comparison of Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.48 N/A 2.22 12.01 TowneBank 27 3.54 N/A 1.96 14.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Summit Financial Group Inc. and TowneBank. TowneBank appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Summit Financial Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TowneBank.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Summit Financial Group Inc. and TowneBank’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Summit Financial Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. TowneBank has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Summit Financial Group Inc. and TowneBank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of TowneBank is $27, which is potential 1.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.2% of TowneBank are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TowneBank.

Summary

TowneBank beats Summit Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.