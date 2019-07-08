Comparison of Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 24 4.05 N/A 2.22 11.54 First United Corporation 18 2.39 N/A 1.51 12.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Summit Financial Group Inc. and First United Corporation. First United Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Summit Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3% First United Corporation 0.00% 6.2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First United Corporation has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares and 37.8% of First United Corporation shares. 5.8% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are First United Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37% First United Corporation -0.53% 0.76% 8.25% -4.65% -8.63% 17.09%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First United Corporation.

Summary

Summit Financial Group Inc. beats First United Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.