Comparison of Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 48 1.02 N/A 2.11 19.46

In table 1 we can see Summer Infant Inc. and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Summer Infant Inc. and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -3.1% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Summer Infant Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Summer Infant Inc. are 2.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Summer Infant Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Summer Infant Inc. and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s potential upside is 50.26% and its average price target is $52.44.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.7% of Summer Infant Inc. shares and 96% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares. Insiders held 15.2% of Summer Infant Inc. shares. Comparatively, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summer Infant Inc. -15.6% -17.92% -43.84% -61.88% -70.59% -60.79% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 2.91% -3.71% -23.61% -30.37% -21.05% -30.42%

For the past year Summer Infant Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. beats Summer Infant Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.