Comparison of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) and Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) and Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) compete with each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 23 1.15 N/A 1.30 18.83 Spire Inc. 83 2.25 N/A 4.24 19.46

Table 1 highlights Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and Spire Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spire Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Suburban Propane Partners L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and Spire Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8% Spire Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spire Inc.’s beta is 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Spire Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spire Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and Spire Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Spire Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Spire Inc.’s average price target is $90, while its potential upside is 3.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Spire Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Spire Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4% Spire Inc. -3.48% -1.45% -3.09% 5.98% 15.99% 11.24%

For the past year Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Spire Inc.

Summary

Spire Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.