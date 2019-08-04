Comparison of Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Both Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited 18 2.67 N/A -0.11 0.00 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 54 1.66 N/A 4.36 11.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Studio City International Holdings Limited and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.3%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Studio City International Holdings Limited. Its rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Studio City International Holdings Limited and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. About 19.51% of Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -0.04% -6.4% -14.76% -2.77% -0.64% 16.63%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.