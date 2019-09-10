Comparison of Stryker Corporation (SYK) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Since Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 199 5.70 N/A 5.17 40.60 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 4.00 N/A -11.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stryker Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stryker Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1%

Volatility and Risk

Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation. Its rival ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Stryker Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stryker Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Stryker Corporation is $222.75, with potential upside of 2.56%. Competitively the average price target of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is $9, which is potential 183.91% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Stryker Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Stryker Corporation shares and 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61%

For the past year Stryker Corporation had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.