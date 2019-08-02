Comparison of Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 191 5.61 N/A 5.17 40.60 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.53 N/A 0.98 23.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stryker Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc. Lantheus Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Stryker Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stryker Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stryker Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Stryker Corporation has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Lantheus Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Stryker Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Stryker Corporation is $222.75, with potential upside of 4.62%. On the other hand, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -2.18% and its average price target is $22. The results provided earlier shows that Stryker Corporation appears more favorable than Lantheus Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Stryker Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year Stryker Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Stryker Corporation beats Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.