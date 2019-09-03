Comparison of Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)

We will be comparing the differences between Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 198 5.78 N/A 5.17 40.60 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.54 N/A -17.72 0.00

Demonstrates Stryker Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stryker Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Stryker Corporation has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stryker Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stryker Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 0.95% and an $222.75 average price target. On the other hand, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -68.85% and its average price target is $1. The data provided earlier shows that Stryker Corporation appears more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stryker Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 1.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65%

For the past year Stryker Corporation was more bullish than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.