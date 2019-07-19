Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.26 N/A 0.85 3.62 Vaccinex Inc. 5 77.65 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Strongbridge Biopharma plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Vaccinex Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.