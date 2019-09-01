Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 375.98 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Kadmon Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.