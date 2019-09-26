Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Immune Design Corp. (:)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Immune Design Corp. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 6.60 N/A 0.85 3.04 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Immune Design Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Immune Design Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 223.89% for Strongbridge Biopharma plc with average target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Immune Design Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.