Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,093,278,675.85% 79.3% 27.2% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 753,695,684.63% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s upside potential is 252.42% at a $8 consensus price target. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 154.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is looking more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 44.7%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.