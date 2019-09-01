Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 73.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Chimerix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 76.5%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.