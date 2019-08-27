Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.52 N/A 0.85 3.04 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 105.22% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 76.5% respectively. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.