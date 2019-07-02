Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.90 N/A 0.85 3.62 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta means Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 471.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.