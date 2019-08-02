Comparison of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.27 0.00 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 2.00 N/A 0.36 45.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1% NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.1 and it happens to be 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NextGen Healthcare Inc. has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. NextGen Healthcare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 74.1%. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, 16% are NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67% NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99%

For the past year Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.