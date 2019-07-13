Comparison of Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Both Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. 145 5.12 N/A -0.94 0.00 Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A 0.31 14.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strategic Education Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Strategic Education Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1% Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 20.1% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strategic Education Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Strategic Education Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Strategic Education Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Strategic Education Inc. is $172.33, with potential downside of -4.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Strategic Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Strategic Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85% are Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. 2.48% 22.74% 45.98% 23.03% 66.65% 52.22% Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 3.95% -16.45% -29.05% -11.13% 39.69% -17.68%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. has 52.22% stronger performance while Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has -17.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Strategic Education Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.