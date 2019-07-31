Comparison of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.86 N/A 5.10 0.46 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 7 3.02 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -9.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Sensus Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 10.1%. Insiders held 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.9% of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -14.08% -15.68% -30.65% -17.85% -21.65% -26.72%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sensus Healthcare Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.