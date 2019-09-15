Comparison of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.48 N/A 5.10 0.54 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 30 6.38 N/A 0.91 36.24

Demonstrates STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. In other hand, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 80.2% respectively. About 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has 17.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was less bullish than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.