Comparison of Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

We are contrasting Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 31 67.86 26.16M 1.75 18.66 China Automotive Systems Inc. 2 1.21 11.75M -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stoneridge Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 84,278,350.52% 18.3% 8.9% China Automotive Systems Inc. 588,176,402.86% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.36 shows that Stoneridge Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, China Automotive Systems Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stoneridge Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Automotive Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Automotive Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares and 3% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares. 2.7% are Stoneridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. had bullish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.