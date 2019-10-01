Comparison of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.